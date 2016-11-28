(Refiles with correct link)

Nov 27 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says it receives penalty notice from securities regulator for lack of due diligence when connecting to external trading systems

* Says illegal income of 6.8 million yuan will be confiscated, and company will be fined for 20.4 million yuan ($2.95 million)

Source text in English: bit.ly/2fETNZD

($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)