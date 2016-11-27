UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles with correct link)
Nov 27 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 80 percent stake in subsidiary for 232.8 million yuan ($33.65 million)
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gyQVMv; bit.ly/2gLVg1S
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources