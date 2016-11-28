Nov 28 Golf Do Co Ltd :

* Says the top shareholder Yoshihisa Matsuda sold 6.6 percent stake in the co to the president and other four board members

* Says Yoshihisa Matsuda cut stake in the co to 39.2 percent from 45.8 percent and the president raised stake to 7.3 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tpXAHg

