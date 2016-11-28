Nov 28 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says Shenzhen-based investment holding firm will raise 13.8 pct stake in the co, via the stake acquisition from Shenzhen-based news development firm

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/a5zru; rrd.me/a5zry

