UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says Shenzhen-based investment holding firm will raise 13.8 pct stake in the co, via the stake acquisition from Shenzhen-based news development firm
* Says the investment holding firm will hold 13.8 percent stake in the co after the acquisition
Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/a5zru; rrd.me/a5zry
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources