BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 INTELLEX Co Ltd :
* Says co to sign a 1-yr term loan contract with commitment line worth 2.5 billion yen on Nov. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/o8aKX3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year