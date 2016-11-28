Nov 28 RFTech Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Dec. 13

* Total amount is 12.70 billion bonus shares

* Expected listing date is Jan. 2, 2017

