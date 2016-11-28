Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 RFTech Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Dec. 13
* Total amount is 12.70 billion bonus shares
* Expected listing date is Jan. 2, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aaTnGz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)