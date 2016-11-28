Nov 28 Toho Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary A, which has been engaged in the general construction business in Kobe, Japan, will merge with two other wholly owned subsidiaries, as well as another wholly owned sub-subsidiary

* After the transaction, the subsidiary A will be the surviving company and will change company name

* Effective date Feb. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/a5zVr

