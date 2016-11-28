UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Eastern Media International Corp :
* Says its department stores unit entered into merger agreement with a TV shopping firm via stock swap
* Says one share of the unit will be exchanged into 0.885 share of the TV shopping firm
* Says the merger effective on April 1, 2017 and the unit will be dissolved after the merger
* Says the co will directly or indirectly hold 25.9 percent stake in the TV shopping firm after the merger
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SqfOD9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources