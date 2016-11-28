UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Orient Group :
* Says it plans to use 40 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Beijing with two companies
* Says the new company with registered capital of 100 million yuan will be engaged in investment, exhibition, sale and auction of artwork
* Says it will hold 40 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5yCygY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources