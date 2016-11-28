Nov 28 Orient Group :

* Says it plans to use 40 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Beijing with two companies

* Says the new company with registered capital of 100 million yuan will be engaged in investment, exhibition, sale and auction of artwork

* Says it will hold 40 percent stake in the new company

