Nov 28 Open Door Inc :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares of its stock at the price of 3,161 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 29

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Yxd0IX

