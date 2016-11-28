Nov 28 RAKUS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 113,400 shares of its stock at the price of 1,357 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 29

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cvQ3fX

