BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
Nov 28 Korea Investment Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says Korea Investment Holdings unit Korea Investment & Securities will issue 33,840 shares of common stock through rights issue, at 50 million won per share, to raise 1,692 billion won in proceeds for operations
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: