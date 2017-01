Nov 28 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd

* Says director Zhang Pei plans to increase company shares by 26 million, or 4.9 percent total share capital in next six months

* Says two major shareholders plan to unload up to 113.3 million company shares in next six months

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2g9Boop ; bit.ly/2gAXzSE

