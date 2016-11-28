BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
Nov 28 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 1st Co Ltd :
* Says Hologic Inc has acquired 2.2 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 5.8 percent from 0 percent


TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement