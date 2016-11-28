Nov 28 Huatai Securities Co Ltd

* Says it receives penalty decision from China's securities regulator for lack of due diligence when connecting to external trading systems

* Says illegal income of 18.2 million yuan ($2.64 million)will be confiscated, company will be fined for 54.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fVOXoh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9022 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)