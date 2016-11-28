BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
Nov 28 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says it receives penalty decision from China's securities regulator for lack of due diligence when connecting to external trading systems
* Says illegal income of 18.2 million yuan ($2.64 million)will be confiscated, company will be fined for 54.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fVOXoh
($1 = 6.9022 Chinese yuan renminbi)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: