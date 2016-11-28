BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
Nov 28 Sun Capital Management Corp :
* Says it completes acquisition of 81.04 percent stake in Marvel Green Power Energy Pte Ltd on Nov. 28, at S$11.1 million
* Co is holding 100 percent stake in Marvel Green Power Energy Pte Ltd after transaction
* Marvel Green Power Energy Pte Ltd's name is changed SUN GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE LTD after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ser4Jf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: