Nov 28 Sun Capital Management Corp :

* Says it completes acquisition of 81.04 percent stake in Marvel Green Power Energy Pte Ltd on Nov. 28, at S$11.1 million

* Co is holding 100 percent stake in Marvel Green Power Energy Pte Ltd after transaction

* Marvel Green Power Energy Pte Ltd's name is changed SUN GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE LTD after transaction

