Nov 28 New Pride Corp :

* Says it will issue 12th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1.5 billion won in proceeds for other funds

* Says maturity date is Nov. 28, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 7 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,395 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1X0cuV

