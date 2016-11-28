Nov 28 Tibet Tourism Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder, Guofeng Group increases 5 percent stake in co, through bidding at stock exchanges, during the period from Sept. 6 to Nov. 25

* Guofeng Group is holding 25 percent stake in co up from 20 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GhYaGM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)