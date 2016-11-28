UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Jcontentree Corp :
* Says it will sell 111,723 shares of Hearst Joongang, which is engaged in periodical publication, to strengthen communication with broadcasts and digital medium
* Says transaction amount is 16.18 billion won
* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in Hearst Joongang, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kOkjaV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources