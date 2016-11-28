Nov 28 Jcontentree Corp :

* Says it will sell 111,723 shares of Hearst Joongang, which is engaged in periodical publication, to strengthen communication with broadcasts and digital medium

* Says transaction amount is 16.18 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in Hearst Joongang, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kOkjaV

