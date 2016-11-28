Nov 28 ICD Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue third unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 30, 2021, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 14,700 won per share

