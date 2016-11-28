UPDATE 1-Fillon's French presidential bid may be hurt by probe into wife's work
* Fillon denies his wife was paid for fake work (Adds Socialist primary, reference to children being paid)
Nov 28 G Three holdings Corp :
* Says its unit determined to buy solar power generation station in Kagoshima, by which power generation capacity will reach to 49MW instead of 40MK disclosed previously
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pH8lg6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fillon denies his wife was paid for fake work (Adds Socialist primary, reference to children being paid)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.