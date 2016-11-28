Nov 28 Ting Sin :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series private placement unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$150 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and interest rate is 2.5 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VnLxN5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)