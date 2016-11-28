BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group announces new board members
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 28 Hna Innovation Hainan :
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake and creditor's right of 222 million yuan of a Sanya-based enterprise management unit at 310 million yuan in total to a Shanghai-based asset management company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WGLXjR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend