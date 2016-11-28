UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Sunvim Group :
* Says its investment subsidiary will use up to 55 million yuan to set up a fund with size of 100 million yuan with two companies
* Says the fund will be engaged in new energy, new materials and car networking
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U6l2uV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources