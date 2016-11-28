Nov 28 Beijing VRV Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 77.8 million yuan to 91.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (70.7 million yuan)

* Says increased input of R&D for new products and steady performance as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V3XQtG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)