UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 22.26 percent stake in a fiber firm for 130 million yuan
* Says co plans to sell account receivables with net book value of 132.3 million yuan with final transaction amount to be determined
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uxOgzc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources