Nov 29 Studio Atao Co Ltd :

* Says the top shareholder Seiji Kurokoshi cut stake in the co to 9.99 percent from 39.75 percent

* Says the shareholder Kunihiro Seo cut stake in the co to 25.05 percent from 30 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XNNuO5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)