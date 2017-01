Nov 29 Binex Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 14.2 million shares through private placement, at 16,000 won per share

* Says it will raise 226.92 billion won in proceeds, in which 70 billion won is for facilities, 40 billion won is for operations, 90 billion won is for investment and the rest 26.92 billion won is for other funds

