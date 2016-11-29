UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co., Ltd. :
* Says it invested 1.5 billion yuan in the establishment of partnership in Shenzhen
* Says the partnership is engaged in circulation of agricultural products
* Says the total investment of the partnership is 2.03 billion yuan and the co holds 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ehFkwS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources