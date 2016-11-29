Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 29 Duksan Hi Metal Co Ltd :
* Says it will acquire 661,479 shares of Duk San Neolux Co Ltd, an electronic component firm
* Transaction amount is 17 billion won
* Says it will hold 38.8 percent stake(4.7 million shares) in Duk San Neolux Co Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/B7bt3m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)