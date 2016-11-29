Nov 29 Duksan Hi Metal Co Ltd :

* Says it will acquire 661,479 shares of Duk San Neolux Co Ltd, an electronic component firm

* Transaction amount is 17 billion won

* Says it will hold 38.8 percent stake(4.7 million shares) in Duk San Neolux Co Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/B7bt3m

