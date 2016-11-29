Nov 29 Pickles Corp :

* Says it plans to distribute 700,000 shares of treasury stock via public offerings with payment date on Dec. 19 and transaction date on Dec. 20

* Co plans to distribute 105,000 shares of treasury stock via private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, with subscription date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LFbE7N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)