Nov 29 Sanyo Homes Corp :

* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in real estate unit of Noritsu Koki Co Ltd on Jan. 5, 2017

* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed

* Says the co plans to merge the newly acquired real estate unit on March 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LQ3VL4

