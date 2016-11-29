UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Accordia Golf Co Ltd :
* Says Midori Development Company Designated Activity Company's wholly owned unit MBKP Resort is offering a takeover bid for 70,504,567 shares (represents 100 percent stake, or no less than 47,003,100 shares which represents 66.67 percent satke) of co's stock, at the price of 1,210 yen per share
* Total acquisition amount is 85.31 billion yen (for total 70,504,566 shares)
* Say the offering period from Nov. 30, 2016 to Jan. 18, 2017
* Settlement date from Jan. 25, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NWvQC3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources