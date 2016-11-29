Nov 29 Charle Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 14.69 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares), at up to 1.29 billion yen on Nov. 30

* Says it plans to retire 23.53 percent stake of shares (4.95 million shares) on Dec. 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Xi269f

