UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Changlin Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to sell photovoltaic power station assets, debts for 802.5 million yuan ($116.46 million) to Kong Sun Holdings Ltd's unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gAUSmc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8910 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources