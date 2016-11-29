Nov 29 S-Mac Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 20 million shares of Osung LST Co Ltd , a display firm, for business diversity and synergy effect

* Says transaction amount is 10 billion won

* Says it will hold 27.8 percent stake(40 million shares) in Osung LST Co Ltd, after the transaction

