UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Henan Huaying Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to use $37.5 million to set up 75-percent-owned leasing JV in Yantai
* Says it plans to use 6.7 million yuan to set up 67-percent-owned agricultural development JV in Chengdu
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4jLV82; goo.gl/ohXxgl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources