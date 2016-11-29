Nov 29 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it signed investment cooperation contract with three Shenzhen-based firms to cooperate on industrial park project at local

* Says the co will invest 860 million yuan for the project

* Says the co will also invest 525 million yuan to join the partnership, a Shanghai-based IT center

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F1jLe4; goo.gl/riSVih

