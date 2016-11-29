Nov 29 Jooyon Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 1, 2019, coupon rate is 3.5 percent and yield to maturity is 3.5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,350 won per share

