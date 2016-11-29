Nov 29 Sharp Corp :

* Says co and ChengDu Jusda Supply Chain Management's unit JUSDA International Limited to boost capital in SHARP JUSDA Logistics Corporation (SJL) which was established by co on Oct. 3

* Co and JUSDA International Limited will hold 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake in SJL respectively after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iVJ6Ll

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)