UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Sharp Corp :
* Says co and ChengDu Jusda Supply Chain Management's unit JUSDA International Limited to boost capital in SHARP JUSDA Logistics Corporation (SJL) which was established by co on Oct. 3
* Co and JUSDA International Limited will hold 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake in SJL respectively after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iVJ6Ll
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources