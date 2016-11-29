Nov 29 Beijing Interact Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan ($202.98 million) in share private placement to fund multi-media projects

* Says board approves share private placement plan, share trade to resume on Nov 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fLRBPI; bit.ly/2fLYqRl

