Nov 29 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.21 million) in private placement of shares to replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fHnrdt; bit.ly/2fM2O2Z

($1 = 6.8940 Chinese yuan renminbi)