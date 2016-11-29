Nov 29 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd

* Says owner Liu Zhaohuai has reduced 44.7 million shares in the company on September 21, November 14 and 16, taking holdings to 25.85 percent after transaction

* Says controlling shareholder JHL Infinite, owner Liu Zhaohuai plan to reduce a combined up to 5.5 percent stake in the company within six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g0UqKH ; bit.ly/2fxdGDr

