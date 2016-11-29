Nov 29 Lancy Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 2.5 percent stake in South Korea's L&P Cosmetics for about 173.9 million yuan ($25.23 million)

* Says Hong Kong unit owns 12.31 percent stake in L&P Cosmetics after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g0ZIpp

