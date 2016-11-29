UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy E-land Fashion Hong Kong Ltd, Teenie Weenie-related assets for 5.0 billion yuan ($725.28 million)via cash
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, replenish working capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fM6otY ; bit.ly/2gRyNjS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8939 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources