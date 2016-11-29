Nov 29 V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy E-land Fashion Hong Kong Ltd, Teenie Weenie-related assets for 5.0 billion yuan ($725.28 million)via cash

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fM6otY ; bit.ly/2gRyNjS

($1 = 6.8939 Chinese yuan renminbi)