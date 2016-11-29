** Position sensor maker's shares fall as much as
10.8 pct to $48.60, biggest intraday percentage loss in more
than 5 months
** Slips below 200DMA briefly before recovering slightly
** MTS initiates internal investigation into violations of
its code of conduct involving some of the top executives in its
China operations
** Violations include association with an independent
business that may compete with MTS in certain markets, company
says
** Investigation to delay filing of annual report and Q4
results
** Reports preliminary results, raises FY 2016 revenue
forecast to $645 million-$650 million from $630 million-$640
million
** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen 14.1 pct YTD