Nov 30 Beijing StarNeto Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 19 million shares at 17.65 yuan per share to raise up to 335.35 million yuan ($48.65 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gTwhJQ ($1 = 6.8933 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)