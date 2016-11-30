UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Korea Kolmar :
* Says it will buy 85 shares of CSR Cosmetic Solutions Inc, a Canada cosmetic firm, to enter North American market
* Says transaction amount is 9.34 billion won
* Says it will hold 85 percent stake(85 shares) in CSR Cosmetic Solutions Inc, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ryc2Vs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources