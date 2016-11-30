Nov 30 Korea Kolmar :

* Says it will buy 85 shares of CSR Cosmetic Solutions Inc, a Canada cosmetic firm, to enter North American market

* Says transaction amount is 9.34 billion won

* Says it will hold 85 percent stake(85 shares) in CSR Cosmetic Solutions Inc, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ryc2Vs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)