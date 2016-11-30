Nov 30 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says major shareholder Tianjin Jujin Property Management Co Ltd's two parties acting in concert have bought 162.3 million shares in the company, or 3.04 percent of total share capital, between November 11 and 28

* Says Tianjin Jujin Property Management Co Ltd and two parties acting in concert own 1.07 billion shares, or 20 percent of total share capital in the company after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g3X6qI

