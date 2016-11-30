Nov 30 21Lady Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into agreement with LinkTrust Pay to form business and capital alliance

* Says LinkTrust Pay will provide Chinese main payment service(Union Pay, Ali Pay, We Chat Pay) with the co

* Says two entities will set up a JV, which is engaged in payment service, in Tokyo

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 1 million yen and the co to hold 90 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2DDhfK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)